Mom charged with murder in crash that killed young son

7-year-old boy killed after mom crashes car

A Houston woman has been charged with murder in connection with a crash that killed her 7-year-old son.The crash happened along Maxey Road on July 7. According to charging documents, investigators believe Edith Abrego was drunk when she got behind the wheel with her children in the car.During their initial investigation following the crash, investigators also said Abrego was speeding when she ran over a pole and a speed limit sign, then flipped her Nissan.Jody Rodriguez, 7, was ejected from a backseat window on the passenger side, killing him.Moments after the crash, video shows his 4-year-old sister climb out of the back broken window and his 6-year-old brother climb out from a side window. The video shows a police officer consoling the mother as she cries next to her children.Investigators on scene said they found alcohol in the Nissan and one bottle was open, but police stressed it could have opened during the crash.It was unclear if any of the children were wearing safety belts. Officers said there was one booster seat in the back, but it was unknown which child was sitting in it. Police say based on their ages, height and weight, all of the children likely should have been sitting in a car seat or booster seat.