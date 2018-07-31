Investigators comb ransacked apartment of woman missing for days in north Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman has been missing for days in north Harris County. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police overnight were seen removing dozens of bags of evidence from the apartment of a 58-year-old woman who has been missing for days.

EMBED More News Videos

A woman in north Harris County has been missing since Friday.



Investigators say Rebecca Suhrheinrich has not been seen since Friday in north Harris County, when she didn't show up for her job.

On Monday, her colleagues showed up to her apartment at the Trails of Dominion Park.

A maintenance man let them in to the apartment, where there appeared to be signs of a struggle.

The Houston Police Department says that Rebecca's car was missing, but it was later found at a nearby apartment complex.

There was no sign of her.

Investigators say her apartment was ransacked, with belongings thrown everywhere.

Homicide detectives are now involved in the case. Officials have not said what items are in the bags removed from her apartment.

A neighbor says he was able to see into Rebecca's apartment as detectives came and went, and there appeared to be blood on the walls.

"In the house, it's brown, like the blood has been sitting there for some days. It's on the ceiling fan, it's everywhere, everywhere in the house," said neighbor Deandre Brown.

Police believe foul play is suspected.

Investigators are talking to Rebecca's family and friends to try to determine what may have happened.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanhomicide investigationinvestigationhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News