EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3855022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman in north Harris County has been missing since Friday.

Police overnight were seen removing dozens of bags of evidence from the apartment of a 58-year-old woman who has been missing for days.Investigators say Rebecca Suhrheinrich has not been seen since Friday in north Harris County, when she didn't show up for her job.On Monday, her colleagues showed up to her apartment at the Trails of Dominion Park.A maintenance man let them in to the apartment, where there appeared to be signs of a struggle.The Houston Police Department says that Rebecca's car was missing, but it was later found at a nearby apartment complex.There was no sign of her.Investigators say her apartment was ransacked, with belongings thrown everywhere.Homicide detectives are now involved in the case. Officials have not said what items are in the bags removed from her apartment.A neighbor says he was able to see into Rebecca's apartment as detectives came and went, and there appeared to be blood on the walls."In the house, it's brown, like the blood has been sitting there for some days. It's on the ceiling fan, it's everywhere, everywhere in the house," said neighbor Deandre Brown.Police believe foul play is suspected.Investigators are talking to Rebecca's family and friends to try to determine what may have happened.