AMBER ALERT

Missing 13-year-old girl said to be in immediate danger

Missing 13-year-old girl said to be in immediate danger

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
An Amber Alert has been issused for a 13-year-old girl from Hidalgo County who police say is in immediate danger.

Police say Priscilla Elisabel Martinez is 5'11", 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and wears black glasses.

Investigators are searching for Rudolfo Nuncio, Jr. in connection with her abduction.

Nuncio, Jr. is a 41-year-old white man with brown hair, brown eyes and is approximately 180 pounds.

He is driving a silver 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the Texas license plate HFW-2831.

The mud flaps have a horse with wings pictured on them.

Nuncio, Jr. was last heard from in Dallas.

Anyone with information on this abduction or Nuncio, Jr.'s whereabouts is urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.

