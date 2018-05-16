  • LIVE VIDEO Lawsuit filed by family of man electrocuted during Harvey
LARRY NASSAR

Michigan State reaches $500 million settlement with victims sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar

EAST LANSING, Michigan --
Michigan State University says it has reached $500 million settlement with women and girls assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

The deal was announced Wednesday by Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims.

Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting victims with his hands under the guise of treatment. He also possessed child pornography and is serving decades in prison.

He treated campus athletes and scores of young gymnasts at his Michigan State office. He had an international reputation while working at the same time for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Olympic gold medalists Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney say they were victims.

RELATED: Ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison
The ex-sports doctor whose serial sexual abuse of girls has shaken the gymnastics world was sentenced to a third prison term of 40 to 125 years in prison.

