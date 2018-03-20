Message on dollar bill could be tied to 1999 cold case

Message on dollar bill could be tied to 1999 cold case

By
NEENAH, Wisconsin. (KTRK) --
A dollar bill found in Wisconsin displays a tip about a missing 11-year-old Arizona girl who vanished more than 19 years ago.

The dollar bill had the message written in a child's handwriting, "My name is Mikel Biggs. Kidnapped from Mesa, Arizona. I'm alive."

The dollar bill was given to police on March 14 in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Although police say the handwriting appears to be that of a child, her name is spelled incorrectly.

Police are now trying to figure out if it is authentic.

Briggs disappeared 20 years ago when she was outside waiting on an ice cream truck. Her whereabouts are still unknown.
