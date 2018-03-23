Men accused of impersonating law enforcement arrested after pulling over HPD officers

EMBED </>More Videos

Men who claimed to be police arrested after pulling over HPD officers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two men are in custody after pretending to be members of law enforcement and doing the unthinkable: attempting to pull over drivers in Houston.

Little did they know, they pulled over two undercover Houston police officers.

According to HPD, a white car with flashing lights on the dashboard pulled up behind the officers. The officers were in an unmarked vehicle in the 500 block of West Little York.

Officers said they noticed the white car had no police identifiers and had an expired paper tag.

After stopping, Travion Crawford, 19, and Reginald Edwards, 26, got out and approached the unmarked police vehicle.

That's when the two HPD officers got out of their vehicle and ordered the suspects to the ground, police said.

Both men were arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police impersonatorHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Would you drink this? Brown water plaguing Brazoria Co. subdivision
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
Faces and names to know ahead of March for our Lives
Students to host 'Day of Unity' at Bellaire High School
Trump issues order to ban most transgenders from military
HPD seeking help identifying suspected purse snatcher
70-year-old killed in accident, driver detained by authorities
Show More
On-call 'casual cop' dispatched to wild chase with no time to change
Fort Bend Co. students 'red out' as support for coach battling cancer
Gov. Abbott likely announcing some deals during trip to India
Bumped United passenger walks away with $10,000 voucher
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
More News
Top Video
Students to host 'Day of Unity' at Bellaire High School
70-year-old killed in accident, driver detained by authorities
Would you drink this? Brown water plaguing Brazoria Co. subdivision
Faces and names to know ahead of March for our Lives
More Video