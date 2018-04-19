Men arrested at Starbucks were there for business meeting to change 'our lives'

MORGAN WINSOR
The two black men who were arrested at a Starbucks in downtown Philadelphia last week and accused of trespassing say they were there for a business meeting that they hoped would change their lives.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson came forward this morning on ABC News' "Good Morning America" to publicly share their story for the first time.

"This is a real estate meeting. We've been working on this for months," Rashon said in the interview with "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts. "We're days away from changing our whole entire situation, our lives."

Robinson said police never read them their Miranda rights as they were escorted out of the coffee shop in handcuffs and taken to a police station, where they were held in custody for eight hours, they said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
