Memorial grows as community deals with deadly tragedy

EMBED </>More Videos

The memorial for the victims of the deadly church shooting continues to grow as Sutherland Springs residents cope with the tragedy. (KTRK)

By
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KTRK) --
It's still unclear exactly what triggered Devin Kelley's rampage.

However, officials have said it appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated.

Congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, say they have more questions about the Air Force error that allowed Kelley to buy guns.

Kelley was convicted of a domestic assault and served a year in prison.

He should have been disqualified from buying guns, except the Air Force never submitted his convictions to the FBI.

Investigators say they are still unable to gain access to Kelley's phone.

The church is still a very active crime scene.

The memorial for the victims continues to grow as community members stop to pray.

The community has a long path to heal from this unimaginable tragedy.

Twenty-six crosses line a field just around the corner from the church. Each one representing a life lost. A life taken.

"The faith that this community has is what we're relying on. It's a very faith filled community," said Mary Beth Fisk.

Fisk's organization is offering counseling to the victims' families.

"Many of the families are in such shock, they're having to take the next step of planning services," said Fisk.

The Crime Victim Compensation fund will help families cover funeral expenses.

It's a shock for so many, like the family of Bob and Shani Corrigan.

Bob was the worship leader at First Baptist Church and Shani was a volunteer.

Shani's sister said the high school sweethearts were called to serve.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
'A WILD RIDE': Champion Astros cover Sports Illustrated
Mom killed in hit-and-run wreck near middle school
CVS to offer next day delivery for prescriptions
High school sweethearts killed in church mass shooting
Astros' Altuve, Hinch finalists for AL MVP, manager races
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
Show More
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Sweating today, sweaters tomorrow
Man accused of killing teen son because he was gay
Correa's number one fan speaks out after going viral
Where the Astros have been since the World Series
More News
Top Video
CVS to offer next day delivery for prescriptions
Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, NJ police say
Snoring problem? Your dentist may have the solution
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
More Video