Memorial grows as community deals with deadly tragedy

It's still unclear exactly what triggered Devin Kelley's rampage.However, officials have said it appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated.Congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, say they have more questions about the Air Force error that allowed Kelley to buy guns.Kelley was convicted of a domestic assault and served a year in prison.He should have been disqualified from buying guns, except the Air Force never submitted his convictions to the FBI.Investigators say they are still unable to gain access to Kelley's phone.The church is still a very active crime scene.The memorial for the victims continues to grow as community members stop to pray.The community has a long path to heal from this unimaginable tragedy.Twenty-six crosses line a field just around the corner from the church. Each one representing a life lost. A life taken."The faith that this community has is what we're relying on. It's a very faith filled community," said Mary Beth Fisk.Fisk's organization is offering counseling to the victims' families."Many of the families are in such shock, they're having to take the next step of planning services," said Fisk.The Crime Victim Compensation fund will help families cover funeral expenses.It's a shock for so many, like the family of Bob and Shani Corrigan.Bob was the worship leader at First Baptist Church and Shani was a volunteer.Shani's sister said the high school sweethearts were called to serve.