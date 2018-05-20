DROWNING

Fisherman drowns in Lake Conroe, according to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A fisherman's body has been identified in a drowning at Lake Conroe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Precinct 1 deputies say they received a call about a distressed boater in the Caney Creek area of the lake around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say they recovered the boater's body at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. He has been identified as 54-year-old Paul Dean of Spring, Texas.

An autopsy has been ordered for the victim.

Deputies say this has been the third drowning on Lake Conroe this year.

The Precinct 1 Constables Office and San Jacinto River Authority encourage all Lake Conroe visitors to always wear a personal flotation device.
