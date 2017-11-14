A Mississippi man's first day in Texas could be his last for a while as a free man.He was arrested overnight after leading Houston police on a high speed chase, from north Houston all the way to Channelview.HPD officers tried pulling the man over on Airline early Tuesday for a traffic violation. But the driver took off and didn't stop as police chased him to Channelview.He finally pulled over and police found a BB gun and what appears to be some kind of drug in plastic bags.He's in jail and the substance is being tested.The driver told police it was his first day in Texas and it started out badly.