Police use Taser to get man with machete off roof of home in northwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A man with a machete was arrested after homeowners found him on the roof of their house. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man with a machete was arrested after homeowners found him on the roof of their house.

Police said the residents heard noises on their roof around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the 6400 block of Deirdre Anne Drive.

They grabbed a ladder and found the man and called police for an attempted burglary.

The man refused to come down, so police called in SWAT for help.

SWAT got on top of the roof and used a Taser to get him down.

When he was taken away in handcuffs, the man said, "It's crazy out here. Crazy world. Gotta get off a roof, probably going to get shot, probably gonna get killed, probably gonna see me on the news tomorrow."

Police said the man was involved in an incident earlier in the night when he pulled a knife on one of his family members. He was charged for aggravated assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
machetearrestburglaryassaulttaserHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News