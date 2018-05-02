SUICIDE

Man convicted of stalking Sandra Bullock kills self after barricade, police say

A man who was convicted of stalking Sandra Bullock in 2014 died of a self-inflicted wound after barricading himself in his La Crescenta home Wednesday, officials said. (KABC)

LA CRESCENTA, California --
A man who was convicted of stalking Sandra Bullock in 2014 died of a self-inflicted wound after barricading himself in his La Crescenta home Wednesday, officials said.

Joshua Corbett, 42, was found dead inside his home after a barricade standoff with SWAT officers who were serving a warrant.

Corbett had been convicted and sentenced of stalking Bullock after breaking into her West Los Angeles home in 2014. Officials at the time alleged he intended to sexually assault her, and they said they found two dozen illegal firearms and ammunition in his home.

Left: Actress Sandra Bullock appears in this undated file photo. Right: Joshua James Corbett, who is accused of stalking Bullock, appears in court on June 10, 2014.



On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department's fugitive warrant team served a warrant at the home in the 2400 block of Harmony Place around 6:45 a.m.

That's when the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence. SWAT officers arrived on scene after the suspect threatened violence, officials said.

During the barricade situation, the suspect killed himself, according to police. They did not say how, but said no gunshots were fired during the incident.

The information regarding the reason for the warrant is sealed, and no further information was disclosed by officers.
