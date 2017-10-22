Man wanted for kidnapping 16-year-old in Harris County

Man wanted in attempted kidnapping in Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect responsible for kidnapping young female.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old female was walking through a neighborhood near Closewood Terrace Boulevard and Ashland Landing Drive on Oct. 15 when she was approached by the suspect.

The suspect exited his black Ford F-150, asked for directions and threatened to kill the girl with a knife if she did not get into his truck, investigators said.

Deputies said the girl was able to escape after the suspect's vehicle came to a stop.

The suspect is described as a white male, middle aged, short brown hair, clean shaven face and has a deep voice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.


