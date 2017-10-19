Man wanted by police after accident victim vanishes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2551761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Full surveillance video of woman struck by truck

Police are trying to find a man and a woman after a bizarre accident scene north of downtown.The wreck happened on October 9 in the 2400 block of Fulton. Police say a woman was crossing the street along the METRO rail tracks when Thomas Vincent Arrington drove a pickup over the speed bumps, made a U-turn and ran directly into the woman. She was knocked unconscious.Witnesses told police Arrington tried to leave the scene, but witnesses followed him until he came back to check on the woman. He told them she was his wife and that he was taking her to Ben Taub Hospital.Police say there's no record of the woman ever arriving at the hospital. There have been no reports made with missing persons or any reports of any found deceased women in the Houston area. Numerous attempts have been made to locate Arrington for questioning.Arrington, 54, is not charged with a crime at this time, and is being called a person of interest in the case. The truck he was driving is an older model, turquoise F-150 with Texas license plates DWN7341.The female crash victim's name and whereabouts are unknown.Anyone with information on Thomas Arrington's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.