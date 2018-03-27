Man claims he was checking on ex when she was unconscious

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Jeff Ehling gives perspective from the scene of a homicide investigation in southwest Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is dead and her ex-boyfriend is in the hospital following an incident in an apartment complex on Bissonnet near the Beltway.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is live at the scene of the investigation as police try to figure out what happened between the two.

It's still not clear what happened. The man called for help for his injuries around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

When paramedics arrived they found the man in the parking lot with cuts and wounds on his arms.

Apparently the man told first responders the cuts happened when he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

He told authorities she was not responding and he feared something happened to her.

The man told paramedics to check on the woman, and she was found unconscious in her bedroom.

"They went up there and found that she had an abrasion to the head and was transported to the hospital. She did not survive," said Lt. Larry Crowson.
EMBED More News Videos

Lt. Crowson provides an update on the investigation into a woman's death at a southwest Houston apartment complex.



Investigators are talking to witnesses. They are not searching for suspects. Instead, they are trying to figure out the sequence of events that led to the woman's death.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
man injuredwoman killed911 calldeath investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PHOTO: Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
Stripped: See Christina Aguilera's makeup-free transformation
VIDEO: Burglar stops to pray before smashing store window
Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's death
Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
Show More
This job with the Texans will let you travel with the team
Carjacking suspects found hiding under shopping carts
Travel sites can save you money when flying with large families
The day you fly determines how much you pay
7th grader suspended for drawing stick figure with gun
More News
Top Video
Grapeless wine varietals offer unique taste
Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level
The day you fly determines how much you pay
PHOTO: Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
More Video