EMBED >More News Videos Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.

EMBED >More News Videos Sheree Holmes said the woman accused of accidentally shooting her son is getting off too easy.

EMBED >More News Videos The woman accused of shooting a man in the head on Facebook Live will be back in court Thursday morning.

EMBED >More News Videos Firefighter speaks out after saving man shot during Facebook Live video

The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday is breathing 80 percent on his own, his family posted on his GoFundMe account The post also states that Devyn Holmes opened his eyes and is following commands such as wiggling his toes and raising two fingers.Holmes was shot in the head early Easter Sunday morning while sitting in a car at a gas station on Almeda and Southmore.Police say he was with two other people, playing with two guns while broadcasting on Facebook Live. In the video, Cassandra Damper is seen holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.Seconds later, she is seen pointing the gun at Holmes' head, then pulling the trigger.Damper is charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.