HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Witnesses say a man was shot in the leg by a gas station owner after an argument over a Slim Jim beef stick in north Houston.

Houston police confirm their major assaults team is investigating the shooting.

Witnesses say a group of men stopped at the Chevron gas station and convenience store at I-45 and West Little York on Tuesday. One man went in to get a Slim Jim, and got into an argument with the owner.

Police confirm the owner and the man got into a dispute over whether the man had paid for the item.

Witnesses say the owner shot the man in his leg.

He is now in surgery at Ben Taub Hospital, but expected to survive.

The owner is currently talking to investigators. There's no word if he will face charges.

Police have placed an evidence marker on a Slim Jim in the parking lot.
