27-year-old shot by deputy after injuring and threatening to kill mother, himself

Man shot overnight by deputy in Montgomery County after allegedly threatening to kill his mom and himself. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A 27-year-old man was shot by a Montgomery County deputy late Wednesday after he allegedly held his 68-year-old mother against her will.

According to investigators, the woman said her son, Wade Wyatt, had a gun in his mouth and was threatening to kill her and himself.

She also reported that Wyatt beat her with the gun and that he was high on drugs.

When the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the home in the 12500 block of Royal Lake Drive, they were "immediately confronted by the suspect and the victim."

Officials said one of the deputies fired their weapon at Wyatt after he pointed a gun at deputies.

"Due to the suspect's actions, and fearing for the life of the victim and law enforcement, one of the deputies discharged their drawn weapon at the suspect, striking him," a press release stated.

Wyatt was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital. His mother was treated for numerous injuries at the scene.
