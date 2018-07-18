Husband shoots gunmen to protect pregnant wife during attempted home invasion on south side

EMBED </>More Videos

Man saves pregnant wife from gunmen. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a husband got into a shoot-out with two gunmen who grabbed his pregnant wife and tried to force her inside the couple's house on the city's south side.

This was on South Acres Drive near Rubin Street.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News that around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday the woman was standing in the driveway next to the couple's Suburban when the incident happened.

The man says he was inside the home when he heard his wife screaming.

When he went to the window, he saw two men with guns trying to push and drag his wife into the home. Police say he grabbed his pistol, went outside and confronted them.

He and the suspects exchanged gunfire. One of the suspects was shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the suspect is 22-years-old. They have not yet released his name.

The second gunman got away.

The homeowner and his wife are okay.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News