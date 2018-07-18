Man pulls out knife on victim during road rage incident in Houston

Man pulls out knife on victim during road rage incident in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County deputy constables are investigating an apparent road rage incident on Spring Cypress Road Tuesday.

According to investigators with Precinct 4 Constable's Office, a driver was stopped at a red light at Spring Cypress Road and Telge Road when another driver, identified as Ricky Anderson, started to honk his horn and use his pickup truck to ram the driver out of the way.

Anderson pulled into a parking lot and the driver followed to get information for the damage, deputies said.

Investigators said Anderson approached the driver with a knife, who pulled out his gun.

Deputies were able to track down Anderson and charge him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bond was set at $50,000.
