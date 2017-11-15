Newly released video is showing the antics of a chase suspect who live streamed himself while behind the wheel.The man led Oklahoma City police on a chase for more than three hours last Friday. The officers were able to view on a Facebook Live feed as the man sped away.Later in the chase, body camera video shows officers using a stun gun on the driver, who was identified as 25-year-old Brenton Hager.Hager was stopped in his tracks when he crashed the stolen truck and tried to bail on foot.