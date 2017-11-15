U.S. & WORLD

Oklahoma City police chase suspect who streamed hours-long pursuit on Facebook Live

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect broadcasts antics on Facebook during 3-hour police chase (KTRK)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
Newly released video is showing the antics of a chase suspect who live streamed himself while behind the wheel.

The man led Oklahoma City police on a chase for more than three hours last Friday. The officers were able to view on a Facebook Live feed as the man sped away.

Later in the chase, body camera video shows officers using a stun gun on the driver, who was identified as 25-year-old Brenton Hager.

Hager was stopped in his tracks when he crashed the stolen truck and tried to bail on foot.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
facebookfacebook livepolice chasehigh-speed chaseu.s. & worldOklahoma
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Fireball streaking across sky caught on camera
Papa John's apologizes for criticizing anthem protests
Forever 21 says credit card info stolen from certain stores
Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Bad blinker use leads to slow-speed freeway chase
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
Fireball streaking across sky caught on camera
Shooter who killed at least 4 in California town ID'd
Kylie Jenner hosting makeup pop-up in Houston Galleria
'Classic serial killer' - Escaped psych patient is MIA
Papa John's apologizes for criticizing anthem protests
Kingwood Randall's is finally open again after Harvey
Show More
Bird stuck to nose of airliner after striking it
Investigators find 40 dogs, 6 cats inside Hockley home
Whata-Yeti! Whataburger launches new custom tumbler
Forever 21 says credit card info stolen from certain stores
Video shows autistic student body-slammed at school
More News
Top Video
Kylie Jenner hosting makeup pop-up in Houston Galleria
Papa John's apologizes for criticizing anthem protests
Fireball streaking across sky caught on camera
Bird stuck to nose of airliner after striking it
More Video