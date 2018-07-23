Man linked to Houston crime spree to remain held without bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of going on a week-long killing spree in Houston appeared before a judge Monday morning.

Jose Rodriguez was ordered to answer to the murder of Eduardo Magana at the Mattress1One along the North Freeway near Crosstimbers and the killing of Pamela Johnson, a 62-year-old widow, in Cypress.
The Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office say Rodriguez could face additional charges. Both agencies believe he's also linked to the murder of Allie Barrow.

Prosecutors say when they arrested Rodriguez on July 17, he was spotted in a vehicle that belonged to one of the murder victims.

Authorities also found a revolver in the passenger seat that they believe may be the weapon used to kill Johnson and Magana.

Officials are looking for any other victims that Rodriguez may have encountered. Authorities believe he is linked to more crimes in the Houston area.

Rodriguez has been jailed away from other inmates and is being held without bond.

