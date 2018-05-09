Man jumps in Austin lake trying to get away from cops

EMBED </>More Videos

One man tries to elude police in Austin by jumping in a nearby lake. He stayed in the water for 30 minutes before being arrested. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas --
One man tried to elude police in Austin by jumping in a lake.

The incident happened on Sunday.

Texas Department of Public Safety says one of their troopers was trying to stop the driver of a pickup truck when he took off.

Other law enforcement agencies were called in for backup when the man jumped into the lake. Officers in an Austin Police Department boat located the man in the water, but he initially refused orders to get in the boat.

After nearly 30 minutes, the man complied and police took him into custody.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. It is not known what charges he will face.

SEE ALSO: Naked man removed from in McGovern Lake in Hermann Park
EMBED More News Videos

HPD removes naked man swimming in lake at Hermann Park.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimepoliceAustinTexas
Top Stories
Fire reignites at facility in Texas City
Amber Alert cancelled for 3-year-old boy missing since Friday
What's next: The Rockets-Warriors series in just 60 seconds
Rockets ride CP3's career night into West finals
Fort Bend ISD teacher jumps on car hood to stop carpool line 'cutter'
Woman's runny nose turned out to be brain fluid leak
WILD DASHCAM VIDEOS: From chases to near-hits
11-year-old girl jumps out of moving SUV to escape carjacker
Show More
Katy teacher who was deaf inspires students with real-life lessons
Adult fight breaks out at youth baseball game
Clear Lake road work near schools put on hold until summer
This internship will pay you to travel and take photos
Pompeo returning from N. Korea with 3 detained Americans
More News