HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County deputies are looking for a man accused of attacking a woman after a minor crash in west Houston.


Latasha Keener said she was driving home from work on August 1 at around 5:40 p.m. when a white Volvo SUV rear-ended her.

"I wasn't angry at all," Keener said. "I just got out of the car and was like, 'hey dude you hit my car.' He said something but his window was rolled up."

She noticed the driver had a temporary paper plate in the front, so she went around the back of the SUV to take a photo.

That's when she said the man charged at her.

"I just seen the fists so quick, and when he hit me, I fell on the ground, and before I knew it, he was on top of me," Keener said.

Another driver came over to help, and the man drove off, running over Keener's foot.

Now, she's hoping somebody will recognize him and call authorities.

If you have any information, contact Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes at 713-274-7400.
