A convicted felon is in custody after a standoff with police Saturday afternoon in southwest Houston.Houston police were called to the 11000 block of Bollinger Park Court after reports of an armed barricaded suspect.According to police, the male suspect was shooting a gun in his backyard around 12 p.m.Police said the suspect is a known user of PCP and has mental health issues."Our hostage negotiators talked to him for a great deal of time," Captain Larry Baimbridge said. "Ultimately, he came outside and followed all the commands."The suspect was taken into custody without any confrontation.