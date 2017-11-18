Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Man in custody after standoff with police in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A convicted felon is in custody after a standoff with police Saturday afternoon in southwest Houston.

Houston police were called to the 11000 block of Bollinger Park Court after reports of an armed barricaded suspect.

According to police, the male suspect was shooting a gun in his backyard around 12 p.m.

Police said the suspect is a known user of PCP and has mental health issues.

"Our hostage negotiators talked to him for a great deal of time," Captain Larry Baimbridge said. "Ultimately, he came outside and followed all the commands."

The suspect was taken into custody without any confrontation.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
swatgunsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Mother stabbed to death by son in Spring, deputies say
Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait
Texas RenFest closes early after power outage
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
Astros host baseball games for kids with disabilities
Incredible Jose Altuve image made of words and numbers
Rep: 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy hospitalized
Tesla unveils new all-electric semi truck
Show More
Police chief says some drivers scare 'bejesus' out of him
Man shot and killed outside SW Houston grocery store
GET YOUR JACKETS READY: Chilly weather is on its way
Couple finds dead frog in drink at Waffle House
1st delivery of books arrive for girl battling brain cancer
More News
Top Video
Texas RenFest closes early after power outage
Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait
Tesla unveils new all-electric semi truck
Couple finds dead frog in drink at Waffle House
More Video