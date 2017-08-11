SHOOTING

Man grazed by bullet near his eye while following dad-in-law's stolen truck

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Cypress man suffered a bullet graze near his eye when he chased the person who stole his father-in-law's truck.

Authorities responded to the area of FM 529 and Greenhouse Drive at around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the wake of the shooting.

The victim's father-in-law says he and his son-in-law were attaching the pickup to a trailer they use to sell hot food.

As the pair was working, a man with a gun walked up and forced the men out of the truck. The gunman then drove off with the pickup.

The son-in-law hopped in a Honda CRV and started chasing the suspect. The man managed to follow the thief for a couple of miles.

However, as the chase went down Barker Cypress, the suspect opened fire.

The son-in-law drove to a gas station for help. The victim is at Ben Taub Hospital, where he under went surgery.

The shooter got away. Authorities did not immediately give a description of the stolen truck.
