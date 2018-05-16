Man freed after serving 17 years for crime he did not commit

EMBED </>More Videos

A Missouri man is released from prison after serving nearly 18 years for a murder he did not commit. (KTRK)

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri --
A Missouri man is free after spending nearly two decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit.

David Robinson's first taste of freedom came Monday night when he walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

A jury convicted Robinson in the 2000 shooting death of Sheila Box in southeast Missouri.

He remained behind bars even though another man confessed to the crime in 2004, according to one news report.

However, Robinson remained in prison.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley ordered his release after a Missouri Supreme Court ruling earlier this month.

Upon his release, Robinson said to KRCG-TV, "As Martin Luther King said, 'Free at last, thank God almighty I'm free at last.' I'm free!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wrongful convictionconviction overturnedu.s. & worldprisonMissouri
Top Stories
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in Sam Houston Forest
'I'm mad at this' Grandmother of boy shot at apartment calls for change
Overturned propane tanker shuts down Highway 59
North Korea threatens to cancel Trump-Kim summit over drills
Harvey survivor receives life-changing donation from Mattress Mack
Man trying to protect business stabbed and left to die
Prince George, Princess Charlotte in royal wedding
Since Harvey, Harris Co. spending millions to send inmates elsewhere
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Woman invents 'Bug Bite Thing' to stop that annoying itch
Man fatally shot on balcony of apartment in East Harris County
Is there really a 2-way mirror in this Cypress gas station?
Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston focused on defense in Game 2
More News