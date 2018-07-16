Man found not guilty in fatal 2014 stabbing in Upper Kirby

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of fatally stabbing a man at an Upper Kirby luxury apartment complex in 2014 has been found not guilty by a jury.

Huntley James Grichor, 26, was accused of stabbing Shannon James Gallagher, 25, in September 2014 at the Gables West Avenue Apartments on Kirby.

Investigators initially said Grichor got into a fight with Gallagher at a nearby bar.

The two later arrived at the same apartment building and spotted each other in the hallway, police said.

According to investigators, the argument escalated and Grichor stabbed and killed Gallagher.

After the alleged incident, Grichor was detained and charged with murder.
