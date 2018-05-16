Man fatally shot on balcony of apartment in East Harris County

Investigators are looking for suspects in connection to a fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex off Woodrow and Harding in East Harris County.Deputies said a man was shot and killed on his apartment balcony.One witness said two men walked up the stairs to the man's apartment just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. The witness told deputies they heard a gunshot, then watched two men and a woman drive away.When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the man dead near his front door.Investigators are working to get a description of the suspect's car.A neighbor told Eyewitness News that the victim was known to help people in the neighborhood.