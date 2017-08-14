West Houston man gunned down in drive by shooting was an innocent bystander.

Victim originally from Nigeria. Live details next on #abc13 pic.twitter.com/00AgSn6ESc — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) August 14, 2017

Houston police are investigating if two shootings in southwest Houston overnight are related. Police said an innocent bystander was killed in one of the shootings.The victim was shot while standing in his garage and died at the scene.Family members are in shock. They say the victim was in his 60's and was originally from Nigeria.Police say he was not the intended target of a drive-by shooting.Investigators believe it may be connected to a shooting that happened less than a mile away.That shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at Bissonnet and Leawood. Investigators said the drivers in two vehicles were shooting at each other down the street.Two men found on the side of the road were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries, police said. They are expected to survive.The second shooting that killed the man happened not far away at Spring Grove near south Kirkwood.Police said the driver in a car fired several shots, hitting homes in the area. The victim was in his garage talking with his brother when he was shot.Detectives said the shooter was targeting a house next door.Again, it's unclear if the two shootings are related.Stay with Eyewitness News all morning as we continue to bring you updates.