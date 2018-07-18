Deputies: Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller County

Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller County, officials said. (KTRK)

PATTISON, Texas (KTRK) --
An unidentified man was killed after pointing his gun at SWAT team members Wednesday in Pattison, officials said.

Waller County deputies say SWAT team members were executing a search warrant around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue I when the shooting occurred.

Deputies were assisting the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Waller County Sheriff's Office said.

After pointing his gun at a SWAT team member, officials say another member fired his gun and hit the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Memorial Katy Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The Texas Rangers and Waller County District Attorney's Office are conducting an investigation.
