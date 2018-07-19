Man driving Bentley shot during attempted robbery outside Centerfolds strip club on Richmond Ave.

EMBED </>More Videos

A man driving a Bentley was shot in the head as he left a strip club, police say. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a 45-year-old man was shot in the head during a robbery outside of Centerfolds Gentlemen's Club in southwest Houston Thursday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are investigating a shooting outside a Centerfolds strip club on Richmond Avenue.


This happened in the parking lot of the club at 6100 Richmond Avenue near Greenridge Drive around 4:45 a.m.
Authorities tell ABC13 the victim and a woman were leaving in a Bentley convertible, when a man tried to rob them.

The suspect demanded cash, then shot the driver more than once. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The gunman ran away and got into an unknown vehicle.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are investigating a shooting outside Centerfolds strip club on Richmond Avenue.



The manager tells Eyewitness News no one should have been in the back parking lot around the time the shooting happened because the club closes at 3 a.m.

A security guard says he heard something, but did not see the shooting.

The attorney for the club, Casey Wallace, says that the incident has nothing to do with the club as it happened after business hours. Wallace also tells ABC13 the club is cooperating with the police department in any way possible.

Wallace says neither the victim's vehicle nor the woman are known to employees at the club and were not associated with it.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities give an update on the shooting outside Centerfolds strip club.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingrobberyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News