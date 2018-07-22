Man dies after being detained by police in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
An investigation is ongoing in the death of a man who was arrested after he was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Dickinson police said they responded to a minor accident in a business parking lot at the 4900 block of FM 517 Sunday morning.

According to reports, a 2015 Dodge pickup truck backed into a tree and struck a building.

Upon arrival, officers found Jose Antonio Sanchez was attempting to reverse his vehicle.

When police removed Sanchez from his truck, he showed signs of intoxication and was arrested and transported to Dickinson jail.

Officials say Sanchez fell out of his seat during an observation period, before a breath intoxilyzer test.

Sanchez was conscious and speaking to the jail staff and officers, when officials say they noticed a change in his breathing.

EMS was called, but Sanchez reportedly experienced a possible cardiac arrest while being placed into the ambulance.

Sanchez was transported to the Mainland Center Hospital, where he later died.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.
