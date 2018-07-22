Man shot in head while driving crashes into fence in north Houston

Man shot in face in north Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are responding to reports of a shooting that has left one man dead in north Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to the shooting on Carl near Thomas Street around 4 a.m.

Police received the call after residents who live near heard the loud crash, said Houston police's Detective Mark Condon.

Detective Condon said neighbors looked outside and saw a vehicle had crashed into the fence.

The driver, a young Hispanic male, appeared to have a gunshot wound to the face, said detective Condon.

According to detective Condon, a black car was seen fleeing from the scene, but it is unknown if that car was involved.

The driver killed has not been identified, but authorities believe he could be as young as 16-years-old.

Authorities say they contacted the owner of the vehicle the victim was driving, and she told them it was stolen in the middle of the night.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information in regards to the case is urged to contact Houston police.
