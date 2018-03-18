Police have arrested a man who they said emailed a bomb threat to the Fair Market in East Austin on Saturday night, forcing the cancellation of the Roots South by Southwest show.Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, city officials said.The threat was received around 4:23 p.m. Officers checked the area but found nothing suspicious.SXSW took to Twitter to apologize to attendees for the inconvenience.Police say there is no broader security concern related to this incident.