Man charged with making bomb threat that cancelled SXSW show

EMBED </>More Videos

Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have arrested a man who they said emailed a bomb threat to the Fair Market in East Austin on Saturday night, forcing the cancellation of the Roots South by Southwest show.

Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, city officials said.

The threat was received around 4:23 p.m. Officers checked the area but found nothing suspicious.

SXSW took to Twitter to apologize to attendees for the inconvenience.

Police say there is no broader security concern related to this incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bomb threatsxswarrestu.s. & worldAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video