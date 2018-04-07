Man charged in fatal head-on collision that sent two vehicles into a ditch

One person is dead following a Friday night head-on collision.According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at 1180 Hempstead Road after a maroon colored Dodge Ram that was traveling at a high speed collided with a gray colored Mazda, sending both vehicles into a ditch.Police say the alleged driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as Cory Jinks, 25, had also run a red light while weaving in and out of lanes.The unidentified driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities confirmed Jinks was intoxicated at the time of the wreck.Jinks was charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle followed by a $30,000 bond.Records show Jinks bonded out of jail.