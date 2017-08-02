Man charged in deadly shooting after fight at Crosby Park

Marcos Salas has been charged after a deadly shooting in Crosby last week.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been charged after an argument escalated into a deadly shooting last week in Crosby.

Marcos Salas is charged with murder and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot two men at Crosby Park on Friday.

Investigators said deputies initially rushed to the Crosby Plaza Apartments on North Main Street around 4:50 p.m. after a disturbance call.

Upon arriving, deputies were then called to the park on Hare Road after reports of a shooting.

Original report: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Crosby
One person is dead after a shooting in a Crosby park.



The body of Carlton Griffin was found at the park. Investigators said Griffin suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and died at the scene.

A second man, Leonard Taylor, had a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies said both the disturbance at the apartments on N. Main and at Crosby Park shooting were connected.

