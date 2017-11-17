Authorities are searching for a liquor store thief who appears to have an affinity for expensive wine.In the surveillance video, a man wore an untucked denim shirt, picked up a bottle of wine, walked around the area and then worked to stuff the pricey beverage underneath his shirt and into his pants. He did it again with another bottle.Then on that same day, he apparently struck again at another liquor store and walked off with two more bottles.Authorities said the incidents happened on Oct. 12, and in each case, the man drove away alone.Glendale, California, police said the suspect targeted two Mission Liquor Stores. They released the surveillance video so that people can get a good look at the suspect's face and help identify him.