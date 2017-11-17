CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Man seen stuffing wine bottles down pants also suspected in other California thefts

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are searching for a Glendale liquor store thief who appears to have an affinity for expensive wine. (KABC)

GLENDALE, California --
Authorities are searching for a liquor store thief who appears to have an affinity for expensive wine.

In the surveillance video, a man wore an untucked denim shirt, picked up a bottle of wine, walked around the area and then worked to stuff the pricey beverage underneath his shirt and into his pants. He did it again with another bottle.


Then on that same day, he apparently struck again at another liquor store and walked off with two more bottles.

Authorities said the incidents happened on Oct. 12, and in each case, the man drove away alone.


Glendale, California, police said the suspect targeted two Mission Liquor Stores. They released the surveillance video so that people can get a good look at the suspect's face and help identify him.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
surveillance videoliquoralcoholwinetheftcaught on cameraCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Hamburglar's McDonald's break-in caught on camera
Blind man saved from walking in front of train
Fireball streaking across sky caught on camera
Video shows autistic student body-slammed at school
More caught on camera
Top Stories
Argument between brothers ends in murder-suicide
Truck driver with 'F-TRUMP' sticker released from jail
Near record highs possible Friday and Saturday
Driver trapped after hit-and-run crash on Westpark
HE'S THE MVP! Astros' Jose Altuve wins AL MVP award
Fans and players react to Altuve's AL MVP award
Smarter security cameras in development at UH
Stealing from God: Houston church reeling after burglary
Show More
'Zoo Lights' shine with Christmas cheer this weekend
Psych inmate said escape was 'act of desperation'
Renters claim mega-landlord slow to repair, quick to evict
County files suit against Arkema
Fertitta moves closer to bringing NHL to Houston
More News
Top Video
Psych inmate said escape was 'act of desperation'
Coworkers buy car for teen who bikes miles to work
Argument between brothers ends in murder-suicide
All hail! NYC taxi drivers go all out for 2018 calendar
More Video