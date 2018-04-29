Man arrested for 'fencing' operation involving thousands of dollars in Lego sets

Police in Portland, Oregon have arrested a man. He's accused of buying expensive high-end Lego sets for a fraction of their value and reselling them online for a profit.

PORTLAND, Oregon
A Portland, Oregon man was arrested for allegedly organizing a Lego theft ring and selling thousands of dollars in stolen toys online.

Raji Afife Azar, 40, was arrested Thursday after buying approximately $13,000 in stolen toys from undercover investigators.

According to KPTV, Azar's theft ring used a network of thieves, many of whom suffered from addiction, to steal Lego sets and other merchandise from stores.

While serving a search warrant on Azar's home, officers reportedly found more than $50,000 in stolen merchandise.

Azar was arrested and charged first-degree aggravated theft, laundering a monetary instrument, 10 counts of first-degree theft and 15 counts of computer crime.

Lego sets can range from $900 to $15,000, depending on the artist. Star Wars Lego sets average from $1,900 to $2,200.
