Man arrested after SWAT standoff at SW Houston hotel

SWAT team heading to scene at 9610 West Sam Houston Pkwy South. Man, reportedly armed, believed to be barricaded inside room. PIO en route — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2017

Houston police were involved in an early morning standoff with a suspect barricaded inside a hotel room in southwest Houston.SWAT officers were called to a hotel at 9160 West Sam Houston Parkway South where a man who is believed to be armed was barricaded inside.Police say a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a man in a room and she told police he had a gun. When officers arrived, they knocked on the door but the man said the woman wasn't there and refused to let them in.Police lost contact with the woman. Shortly before 6 a.m. the man was taken into custody without further incident.