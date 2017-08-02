Man arrested after SWAT standoff at SW Houston hotel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police were involved in an early morning standoff with a suspect barricaded inside a hotel room in southwest Houston.

SWAT officers were called to a hotel at 9160 West Sam Houston Parkway South where a man who is believed to be armed was barricaded inside.


Police say a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a man in a room and she told police he had a gun. When officers arrived, they knocked on the door but the man said the woman wasn't there and refused to let them in.

Police lost contact with the woman. Shortly before 6 a.m. the man was taken into custody without further incident.
