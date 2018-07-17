A man who was believed to be armed is now in custody after a SWAT standoff with authorities at his southwest Houston home.SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were involved in the standoff with the man at a home on Homebriar Court, near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.Police say the man and his wife got into an argument a couple of nights ago. Officials tell ABC13 he assaulted his wife during the incident.According to police, she got a gun, but he took it and threatened to shoot her. They struggled over the weapon and it went off. No one was hit.Authorities believe that the man may have gotten a gun back at some point.His wife returned to the home late Monday night, and when she found the doors were locked, she called police.Police say there is a young child in the relationship, but the child was never in the house during the incident.For about six and a half hours, the man refused to come out of the house. He also called the ABC13 newsroom during the overnight standoff. We passed that information on to police.The man eventually surrendered peacefully. Authorities say he may face charges from the alleged assault incident.