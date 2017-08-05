Man accused of trying to meet Magnolia teen for sex

Dharmatej Sajja is charged with online solicitation of a minor in Montgomery County. (KTRK)

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
We're getting our first look at a man accused of trying to have sex with a Montgomery County teen he met online.

Precinct 5 Constables said Dharmatej Sajja is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, according to Chief Deputy Chris Jones.

Dharmatej Sajja (left) is seen shortly after his arrest by Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputy constables.



Investigators said Sajja had ongoing communications with the 14-year-old girl and had traveled to Magnolia from Houston for sex.

He is in Montgomery County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

