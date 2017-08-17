Deputies: Man fatally stabbed wife during argument, called 911 in Stafford

Man stabbed wife then called 911 to confess the crime, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating after man admitted to fatally stabbing his wife in Stafford.

Authorities arrived to the residence at Waterstone Place Apartments on Stafford Springs just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, the man stabbed his wife to death after an argument and called 911 to report the crime.

"It didn't feel right," neighbor Deena Neal said. "A little eerie, like he was concerned about something."

The couple's two kids were not home at the time.

