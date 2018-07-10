WOMAN SHOT

Suspect accused of injuring Katy mother of 2 in drive-by shooting in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect accused of injuring Katy mother of 2 in drive-by shooting in custody (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of a drive-by shooting that injured a woman near a Katy car wash has been taken into custody.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Nicholas Dagostino seriously wounded the mother of two when gunfire erupted on July 10.

Deputies previously released images of a vehicle they say was involved in the shooting at 910 S. Mason Road.

The woman says she was driving down Mason Rd. when the Ford Explorer SUV drove next to her. She heard a loud pop and noticed her windshield was shattered.

The victim, who was headed to the car wash, made it to her destination and then called for help.

The woman was hit by a single bullet. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.


The woman's husband told Eyewitness News his wife was shot through the upper arm with the bullet stopping only a few millimeters from her heart.

The victim still has the bullet lodged in her chest. Doctors are expected to remove it in another few months.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.

Katy mom says surviving drive-by shooting was a 'miracle'
EMBED More News Videos

Days after nearly being killed on her way to a car wash, a Katy mother talked about the near-death experience.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotcrime stoppersKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOMAN SHOT
Woman, 21, fatally shot as she ran from 4 males
After mom nearly killed, Katy shooting suspect unapologetic
74-year-old shot after suspects open fire in NE Houston
Suspect in L.A. Trader Joe's hostage situation ID'd
Trader Joe's remains closed following deadly hostage situation
More woman shot
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News