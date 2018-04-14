ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan --An attempted murder suspect in Michigan could be out on bond during his trial.
Jeff Zeigler is accused of shooting at a 14-year-old boy who came to his home to ask for directions to school, WXYZ-TV reported.
"I would really like to stay at home, to keep my family together, I'm asking, I'm begging, please," Ziegler said on courtroom video.
Ziegler, 53, appeared by video in court and begged to go home.
Assistant prosecutor Kelly Collins called him a danger to the community.
"We have on video this community member claiming one scenario and we have a 14-year-old child," she said.
She said security video showed 14-year-old Brennan Walker knocking on his front door, not attempting to break in, as Ziegler claimed.
"I don't want this teen to be in a position of running into the man who tried to kill him," Collins said.
He was charged with attempted murder and bond set at $50,000 with a long list of conditions. Ziegler must turn over his weapons to the sheriff's department, wear a GPS tracker, and turn over his passport and not be within a 10-mile radius of the victim.
That means if he does make bond, he'll have to find another place to stay, until his case concludes.
"There's a lot more to the story than what's been told and I believe that all will come out in court," Ziegler added.