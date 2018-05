A man was caught on police body cam video slumped over with a mouthwash bottle behind the wheel of a car. Police say the vehicle was in 'drive' and his foot was on the brake.It happened on a highway in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The driver, Anthony Sierra, narrowly missed hitting several other vehicles. Police say Sierra drank a bottle of mouthwash prior to getting on the road.According to KOAT-TV , Sierra has eight DWI convictions and his drivers license has been suspended 21 times.One driver told the 911 operator, "I am behind a drunk driver. He is driving horribly on the freeway. I've seen him almost hit a couple of cars."Sierra later stopped in the middle of an intersection by an exit ramp.Police claim Sierra was so drunk at the time of his arrest, they could not do a sobriety test.