CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Mailman caught on security camera stealing tomatoes from family

EMBED </>More Videos

A family is demanding their postman apologizes after surveillance cameras caught him stealing from them. (KTRK)

MONTREAL, Canada (KTRK) --
A family in Montreal is demanding their postman give them an apology for stealing from them.

The Morin family says they noticed their tomatoes and strawberries began to disappear, but assumed it was a sneaky squirrel snatching them.

But after checking their security camera, they learned the thief was their mailman! The family says they don't want the mailman fired.

They just want the man to say he's sorry and replace the plants, or offer a strawberry pie or some tomato sauce, and all will be forgiven.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerathefthomeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Burglars armed with chainsaw target cellphone store
Big rig theft leaves Houston man's business at a standstill
'SIGN FROM GOD': Montgomery man finds angel in the clouds
Man goes into rage when woman wouldn't give him her number
More caught on camera
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News