Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast, shakes capital

EMBED </>More Videos

Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast. (KTRK)

MEXICO CITY --
A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 has shaken Costa Rica, knocking items from shelves and sending people rushing outside in panic.

There have been no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was centered along Costa Rica's Pacific Coast about 10 miles (15 kilometers) southeast of Jaco, which is about 60 (100 kilometers) miles southwest of the capital of San Jose. The quake was at a depth of about 12 miles (20 kilometers).

Matt Hogan was at home in Punta Uvita, about a 90-minute drive down the coast from the epicenter when the earthquake hit around 8:30 p.m. Sunday He says the shaking whipped up two-foot waves in his swimming pool and knocked over glasses and containers in the kitchen.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
4 taken to hospital after METRO bus crashed into home
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
Burned body in Huntsville identified as Spring teen
Texans lose 33-7 to Rams in turnover-filled game
SCARY MOMENT: Floor collapses during college party
James Harden, Rockets beat Pacers 118-95
1st Sunday service held at Texas church since attack
Mild temps until Saturday's cool front
Show More
Singer Carrie Underwood recuperating after fall at home
Robbery suspect killed in violent gas station shootout
Deputies: Man shoots wife then himself after HS reunion
At least 61 killed in earthquake on Iran-Iraq border region
Houston students send cards to Sutherland Springs
More News
Top Video
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
4 taken to hospital after METRO bus crashed into home
Texans lose 33-7 to Rams in turnover-filled game
1st Sunday service held at Texas church since attack
More Video