Lt. Governor Dan Patrick visits injured deputy in hospital

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --Harris County Constable Precinct 4 released a photo showing Deputy Christopher Gaines taking a walk in the hospital and receiving a visit from Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick took time out of his busy schedule today to show his support for Deputy Christopher Gaines and his Family at Hermann Hospital.
Deputy Gaines was shot in a gun battle with a suspected criminal 2 days ago.
THANK YOU LT. GOVERNOR DAN PATRICK
Late yesterday, our Deputy Christopher Gaines was up and walking outside his room at Hermann Hospital! Thank for the excellent care of the doctors and staff at Hermann.
On Wednesday, Constable Mark Herman also stopped by for a visit.
Herman said Gaines is doing well and is in stable condition as he recovers from surgery.
Gaines was shot during a shootout with a man Tuesday morning.
Two other deputies were also injured.
The suspect was hit several times and is in the hospital, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.
