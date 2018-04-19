Lt. Governor Dan Patrick visits injured deputy in hospital

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputy recovering in hospital after shootout. (KTRK)

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Constable Precinct 4 released a photo showing Deputy Christopher Gaines taking a walk in the hospital and receiving a visit from Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.


On Wednesday, Constable Mark Herman also stopped by for a visit.

Herman said Gaines is doing well and is in stable condition as he recovers from surgery.

Gaines was shot during a shootout with a man Tuesday morning.

Two other deputies were also injured.

The suspect was hit several times and is in the hospital, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

