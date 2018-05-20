HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In wake of Friday's tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School, surrounding school districts have announced their plans to increase security measures.
Multiple districts discussed in expanding the number of police officers they have at the schools and urged parents and students to report any type of threats to the school administration.
Read the following statements released from each district:
ALDINE ISD:
We want to assure you that school safety is a constant concern for us and will remain vigilant in our efforts to provide the most secure campuses and facilities for our students and staff.
Aldine ISD has many layers of security at our schools including,
* Well trained campus-based officers at middle and high school campuses
* Patrol officers monitoring the district 24/7,
* Single entry access with metal detector and ID scan at our entrances
* Surveillance cameras at every campus
* Metal detector checks for all students at intermediate - high school campuses
* Campus safety drills conducted throughout the year
In addition, our police officers have participated in active shooter training and attend training throughout the year.
Aldine ISD seeks your support and assistance by stressing to your children the importance of following all campuses procedures and processes. We also remind parents to be compliant with campuses procedures and routines when visiting the school.
CLEAR CREEK ISD:
Clear Creek will be increasing police visibility at each school for the remainder of the school year, as a reassurance the families and children. In closing, talking with children about the school shooting can be difficult for even the most-trained adult, which is why the school district is offering the attached resources for parents and staff from the National Association of School Psychologists. Talking to Children About Violence
HISD:
The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Our district has taken several steps this year to increase our safety procedures and prepare our staff and students in case of an emergency, including:
* Increasing the number of active emergency drills at HISD campuses and facilities
* Selecting, training, and activating a standing Emergency Response Team to respond to threats districtwide
* Conducting realistic, hands-on officer training on how to react to an armed assailant
* Providing officers with additional safety equipment to be used in the event of an emergency situation
In addition, we work closely with our law enforcement partners, such as the Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the METRO Police Department, as well as area school district police and university police departments.
KATY ISD:
Katy ISD stated that on the regular they, along with officials from every campus, address emergency situations and conduct the appropriate emergency preparedness drills. There will also be an increased presence of Katy ISD police officers.
KLEIN ISD:
Klein ISD will have officers working extended days to provide more coverage on campuses for the remainder of the school year.
Additionally, entrance screening technology at elementary campuses have been installed and are working to provide additional secure vestibules.
We also encourage our students and parents to partner with us in this effort. Klein is our community and we rely upon all of our students and families because you are key partners in Keeping Klein Safe. As always, if anyone makes a disclosure to you that is concerning, please share it immediately with a school administrator and/or law enforcement officer.
PASADENA ISD:
Pasadena ISD sends our thoughts and prayers to the Santa Fe ISD community. Our condolences go to all the families impacted by this senseless tragedy. We have extended our support to the school district and community of Santa Fe. Pasadena ISD Police and staff will remain vigilant and will continue on heightened alert. Additional guidance counselors are available to students upon request. If you have concerns, please do not hesitate to contact your child's campus or use our "See Something Say Something" website.
PEARLAND ISD:
Our hearts are with our neighbors in Sante Fe after this morning's shooting at Sante Fe High School.
We want to reassure parents that Pearland ISD is committed to the safety and security of all students, staff and visitors. Although many security procedures are confidential to ensure the safety of our students and staff, we can share a few proactive measures that are in place.
All school employees and administration recently participated in CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) training led by the Pearland Police Department.
Additionally, there will be an increased police presence in and around all Pearland schools for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year.
One of the most important safety measures we as a District and community can take is being vigilant and reporting any suspicious behaviors or issues of potential concern. We encourage the reporting of suspected dangers to the appropriate authorities.
For more information, visit www.pearlandisd.org/safety.